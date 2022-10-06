Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Blue Bell bringing back popular holiday flavor

Peppermint Bark ice cream
Peppermint Bark ice cream(Blue Bell Creameries, L.P.)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:46 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - With the holiday season right around the corner, Blue Bell is reintroducing a popular holiday flavor.

Starting Oct. 6, ice cream lovers can buy peppermint bark which is a smooth mint ice cream loaded with dark chocolate flavored chunks and peppermint bark pieces.

Peppermint Bark ice cream is now available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

Eggnog Ice Cream and Peppermint Ice Cream will also be available.

MORE NEWS: Greenville Country Music Fest amping up with extra day added

Copyright 2022 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two disasters in the same day turn a church retreat into a nightmare
A look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells...
Huntington Beach State Park reopens nearly one week after Ian hit
A look at the damage left behind by Hurricane Ian at Huntington Beach State Park in Murrells...
PHOTOS: Hurricane Ian damage at Huntington Beach State Park
Police respond to two Lowcountry high schools; no weapons located
.
VIDEO: Hurricane Ian floods out parking lot at Huntington Beach State Park