Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities.

According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning.

GCSO said deputies have responded and tried to remove materials from yards when they are reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is also warning residents not to visit the website link on the flyers as it likely contains a virus.

Over the summer, flyers were found in areas of Horry County, including Conway and Surfside Beach.

Similar flyers have been thrown on hundreds of thousands of lawns in Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland and Florida.

Anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

