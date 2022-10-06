Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Anti-Semitic flyers continue to be distributed in Grand Strand communities

[INSERT CAPTION HERE]
[INSERT CAPTION HERE](WMBF/File)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 9:12 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the littering of anti-Semitic flyers in Grand Strand communities.

According to the report, flyers are sealed in plastic zipper bags and thrown from cars in the early hours of the morning.

GCSO said deputies have responded and tried to remove materials from yards when they are reported.

The Sheriff’s Office is also warning residents not to visit the website link on the flyers as it likely contains a virus.

Over the summer, flyers were found in areas of Horry County, including Conway and Surfside Beach.

Similar flyers have been thrown on hundreds of thousands of lawns in Colorado, Wisconsin, Texas, California, Maryland and Florida.

Anyone with information about the flyers or surveillance footage of distribution in their neighborhood is encouraged to call the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 546-5102.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
‘It’s just ridiculous’: Reported school shootings in Horry County, across SC a hoax
The display proved very popular to everyone except a neighbor who complained.
Halloween display paying homage to ‘Stranger Things’ on hold after complaints
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car
Ana Latoria Jones
Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Two disasters in the same day turn a church retreat into a nightmare
A fire burned down two homes and damaged another just hours after hurricane Ian hit, and about...
Two disasters in the same day turn a church retreat into a nightmare
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire
Emergency crews from Myrtle Beach, Conway, Loris and Horry County responded to what we now know...
Hoaxes, pranks strain first responders resources for actual emergencies