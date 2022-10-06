Submit a Tip
Amazon hiring 1,000 employees in SC to help during holiday season

Amazon is the subject of an investigation. The New York Attorney General is looking into whistleblower complaints from a fired Amazon warehouse worker over Covid-19.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 10:08 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Amazon announced plans to hire 1,000 employees in South Carolina to help in full-time, season, and part-time roles this holiday season.

The company said a diverse range of roles from packing and picking to sorting and shipping are available to applicants from all backgrounds and experience levels. Employees can earn on average, more than $19 per hour based on position and location in the U.S.

In total, the company is hiring 150,000 employees throughout the U.S.

“I started with Amazon as a seasonal employee in November 2015 and I thought I would only be here for a few weeks,” said Amazon employee Avril Brown, who was recently promoted to a senior human resources leadership position at Amazon’s fulfillment center in Columbia, South Carolina. “I joined Amazon hoping to maximize my income through the holiday season. In January 2016, I thought my time with Amazon was coming to an end, but instead, I became a full-time Amazonian. From that day on I was inspired by the ideas that Amazon promotes within and the benefits available to employees.”

All interested candidates can see open positions here.

