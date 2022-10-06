1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

This fire will be under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.