1 hospitalized, camper destroyed in early-morning fire

1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire
1 hospitalized in early-morning Horry County fire(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 6, 2022 at 7:53 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is in the hospital and a camper destroyed in a fire Thursday morning.

Crews with Horry County Fire Rescue were dispatched to the 4000 block of Bethel Road in Aynor at 12:34 a.m.

One person was transported to the hospital with injuries.

This fire will be under investigation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

