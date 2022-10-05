Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Winna’s Kitchen offers fresh tastes and drinks to Downtown Myrtle Beach

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Winna’s Kitchen’s Chef Jess Sagun took home the Chef Swap at The Beach winner’s knife for her creative use of rosemary caramel in her sweet-meets-savory take on a pork breakfast meatball!

That’s just the start of what Winna’s Kitchen has to offer.

Their motto is have fun, eat well, and do good.

Our Halley Murrow explores what that means what what their menu has to offer.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at Horry County schools and across the state are a hoax, police say
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
State and Grand Strand leaders broke ground on the new DC BLOX data connection center in the...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice

Latest News

Winna's Kitchen
Dining with Dockery: Winna’s Kitchen
.
Grand Strand Today - Winna's Kitchen Pt 3
.
Grand Strand Today - Winna's Kitchen Pt 4
.
Grand Strand Today - Winna's Kitchen Pt 1