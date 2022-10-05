Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian(Horry County Government/Facebook)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:44 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian.

County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.

Crews began working to clear up the roads on Saturday, a day after Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm.

The county thanked public works crews as well as the Horry County Police Department for their work in learning the road.

Officials also said more information on the reopening of beach accesses along Waccamaw Drive would come at a later date.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
State and Grand Strand leaders broke ground on the new DC BLOX data connection center in the...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Garden City mom and pop shop picking up the pieces after Ian
Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
Horry County Police transition into uniforms with new ballistic vests
Horry County officer’s gun, other items stolen from unmarked car