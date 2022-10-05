Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian

GARDEN CITY BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - A road in Horry County is fully reopened days after being impacted by Hurricane Ian.

County officials said Wednesday that Waccamaw Drive in Garden City is back in service as crews worked to clear sand and debris from the road. The announcement comes a day after nearby Atlantic Avenue reopened.

Crews began working to clear up the roads on Saturday, a day after Ian made landfall near Georgetown as a Category 1 storm.

The county thanked public works crews as well as the Horry County Police Department for their work in learning the road.

Officials also said more information on the reopening of beach accesses along Waccamaw Drive would come at a later date.

