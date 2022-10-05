Submit a Tip
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins

Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins
Suspect wanted in connection to Andrews vehicle break-ins(Georgetown County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
ANDREWS, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies in Georgetown County are searching for a suspect connected to a string of vehicle break-ins.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said three vehicles were broken into in the area of South Cedar Avenue in Andrews on October 1.

Deputies also provided a photo of the suspect, taken from a neighbor’s security camera.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GCSO at 843-546-5102.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

