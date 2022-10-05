Parts of I-95 north of Lumberton to be widened to 8 lanes

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WMBF) – An eight-mile stretch of I-95 north of Lumberton will be widened, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

It’s all thanks to a $247 million contract that the NCDOT was awarded this week.

The agency said that Flatiron Constructors will widen the interstate from four lanes to eight lanes from Exit 22 to mile marker 29.

Crews will reconstruct Exit 25 with a longer, wider and taller bridge and new ramps with roundabouts. Also the Powersville Road and McDuffie Crossing Road overpass will be replaced.

The contractor can begin work on the widening by Nov. 1 and will have toward the end of 2026 to complete all of the improvements.

The widening is needed to reduce congestion and plan for growth in the area and improve safety.

This is just one of several widening projects underway along I-95.

In early September, crews started widening the interstate between Exit 13, which is the I-74 junction and just north of mile marker 21.

