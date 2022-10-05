Myrtle Beach community comes together for ‘National Night Out’, crowns cook-off winner

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Grand Strand community members came together to celebrate a night out.

National Night Out was held at Myrtle Beach Convention Center this year and welcomed City of Myrtle Beach personnel including Fire, Police and Neighborhood Services Department team members to hang out with residents and celebrate a connection to the community.

The community-building campaign promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood bonding to make neighborhoods safer. Police departments host similar events all over the country.

Part of the entertainment for the evening included a cook-off competition. From meatballs to lasagna and even empanadas, there were plenty of foods to choose from.

WMBF Chief Meteorologist Jamie Arnold joined the judge’s panel to select first, second and third place winners for the best dish. The dish that took home the top title was Banana Foster Cheesecake.

Parents brought their kids to the family-friendly event, with face painting, bouncy houses and live music, the night had something for everyone.

In previous years, the events were hosted all around the city, this year marks the first time the community could all come together in one place.

Myrtle Beach Police Chief Amy Prock said having the event under one roof brought a strong sense of community.

“Definitely high energy, we have a lot of kids out tonight playing at different centers here,” said Chief Prock. “Just seeing what the city has to offer, our fire department is here, police department, city services, just an exciting time for us to be together, to fellowship and see what everyone has to offer.”

The event also showcased resources in the Myrtle Beach community with booths for different services.

