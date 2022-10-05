Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mom holding 13-month-old hit by car at her mailbox; baby dies

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the...
Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Jill Lyman and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:07 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON COUNTY, Ky. (WFIE/Gray News) – A 13-month-old child died after her mother was hit by a car while carrying the baby, officials in Kentucky said.

Henderson County deputies said the collision happened late Tuesday morning when 25-year-old Alaina Majors was standing at her mailbox carrying her daughter.

Deputies said an oncoming vehicle hit the two, and 13-month-old Ellianna Majors died at the scene.

The mother was taken to the hospital. The severity of her injuries is unknown.

The crash is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at Horry County schools and across the state are a hoax, police say
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
State and Grand Strand leaders broke ground on the new DC BLOX data connection center in the...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice

Latest News

VIDEO; Court date set for man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Court date set for man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
VIDEO: Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
.
VIDEO: Garden City mom and pop shop picking up the pieces after Ian
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics
A settlement has been reached regarding the fatal on-set shooting during the production of the...
‘Rust’ cinematographer lawsuit settled, filming to resume