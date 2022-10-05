Food stamp benefits increase 12.5% amid inflation, higher food costs

Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the...
Food stamp benefits are increasing 12.5% in October due to inflation, according to the Department of Agriculture.(KPLC)
By CNN Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 3:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - It should be a little easier for food stamp recipients to buy groceries.

Because of inflation, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reports it is increasing the monthly Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits by 12.5%.

The additional amount gives recipients a $104 increase each month for the average family of four starting this month.

The maximum benefit for a four-person household will be $939 a month, up from $835.

Nearly 41 million Americans count on food stamps to buy groceries every month.

Experts say the increase will help families, but it doesn’t entirely make up for the rising cost of food, as grocery prices jumped more than 13.5% in August.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at Horry County schools, across S.C. are a hoax, police say
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
State and Grand Strand leaders broke ground on the new DC BLOX data connection center in the...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after,...
MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet

Latest News

VIDEO; Court date set for man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Court date set for man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
VIDEO: Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
.
VIDEO: Garden City mom and pop shop picking up the pieces after Ian
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
VIDEO: Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony
Man falls, dies after attempting to do handstand on Myrtle Beach hotel balcony