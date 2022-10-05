FIRST ALERT: Warming through the week, cold front brings beautiful weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - It’s another cool and comfortable morning to kick off Wednesday. Our area of high pressure continues to have a firm grip on the forecast, allowing for the sunshine to warm us up through the week.

TODAY

The strong northerly winds that have been around the past two days will slowly ease up starting today, allowing temperatures to start to warm. Highs will climb into the low-mid 70s today.

A nice day ahead. (WMBF)

Today is a perfect forecast for any outdoor plans.

REST OF THE WEEK

As we head into Thursday and Friday, there’s not many complaints when it comes to the forecast. The warming trend will continue through the end of the week as temperatures will climb toward 80 by Friday afternoon. If you’re a fan of warmer weather, the end of the work week is the perfect forecast for you.

Here's a look at the forecast for the next three days. Pleasant weather all around. (WMBF)

THIS WEEKEND

By Friday night, a cold front will quietly move through the region. This will usher in a fresh round of fall weather just in time for the weekend. Morning temperatures will remain in the low-mid 50s. Afternoon temperatures on Saturday will be in the low-mid 70s for the entire area with the upper 60s to lower 70s for those areas on Sunday. We’re looking at a rain-free forecast through the weekend. No complaints.

Highs will reach the mid 70s and fall through the weekend. (WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.