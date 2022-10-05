FIRST ALERT: Warmer weather makes a brief return this week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - After a round of unseasonably cool days, warmer weather will make a return to end the work week.

THURSDAY

We’ll start the rebound Thursday afternoon. After another cool start around 50°, we’ll see a nice climb in temperatures through the day. Full sunshine prevails with afternoon highs pushing into the upper 70s.

Full sunshine continues Thursday (WMBF)

FRIDAY

The warmest day through the weekend arrives Friday with more sunshine in place. Afternoon highs top out in the upper 70s along the coast but climb into the lower 80s inland of the Waterway.

THIS WEEKEND

A cold front arrives early this weekend, helping increase the clouds Saturday. Despite the clouds, rain chances remain very low through the weekend. Afternoon highs fall into the mid-70s for Saturday.

The clouds will quickly clear with full sunshine back to end the weekend. Cooler weather will filter back in as we struggle to climb out of the upper 60s Sunday afternoon.

More clouds Saturday, cooler and sunny Sunday (WMBF)

