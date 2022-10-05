Submit a Tip
Fire department thanks multiple agencies for help in getting massive Garden City fire under control

The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District along with several other agencies were called to...
The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District along with several other agencies were called to battle a massive house fire in Garden City just after Hurricane Ian blew through the area.(Source: Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – The Murrells Inlet-Garden City Fire District is recognizing multiple agencies for their help in getting a large fire under control after Hurricane Ian swept through the area.

Firefighters were called to the house fire Friday night to the end of South Waccamaw Drive, where they were met with roads that were nearly impassable due to washouts, heavy sand, submerged vehicles, high winds and heavy storm debris.

When crews arrived on the scene, the home was fully involved and partially collapsed. In the end, three homes were damaged in the fire.

“It is never easy for our residents or us to lose homes and property due to a fire or natural disaster. Yet, I commend our firefighters for their efforts and would like to recognize our community partners for their dedication to the public’s safety and overall well-being,” said MIGCFD Chief J.R. Haney.

Because of a damaged water line, crews had very little water pressure which was ineffective against the fire.

The MIGCFD said Grand Strand Water and Sewer stepped in to help get them the water pressure firefighters needed to attack the house fire.

“The MIGCFD would like to take this time to thank Grand Strand Water & Sewer, as well as a particular technician, for going above and beyond the call of duty to help restore water and pressure to our crews on the scene in such a timely manner,” the fire department posted on social media. “The actions by Grand Strand Water & Sewer and their dedicated technicians positively impacted the outcome of the fire.

The Public Works Department in Surfside Beach also provided equipment to help clear roads so that larger trucks and equipment could be brought in to put the fire out.

Horry County Fire Rescue and the Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office also helped to bring in more specialized equipment and manpower to halt the spread of the fire.

At this point, the cause of the fire hasn’t been determined.

