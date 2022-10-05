Submit a Tip
‘Everything floating’: Garden City Grocery picking up pieces left by Hurricane Ian

By Makayla Evans
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 7:18 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite preparing for the storm, Garden City Grocery was hit hard by Hurricane Ian and is now working to get back on its feet.

Friday afternoon, Iris West, an employee at Garden City Grocery, opened the store’s doors to see about three feet of flooding and everything destroyed.

“We had everything floating from ice coolers to our refrigerators and deep freezers floating. That’s how strong the water was,” said West.

Before the hurricane hit, West said the few workers at the small mom and pops shop sealed the windows and doors and placed sandbags everywhere.

“We did prepare. Unfortunately, Hurricane Ian was stronger than we expected,” said West.

West left the doors open as she cleaned up the shop to allow light in because the store still had no power.

West said it will take at least a month to get everything repaired, and they are working to see what insurance will cover.

