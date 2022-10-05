Dining with Dockery: Winna’s Kitchen

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re back with another new Dining with Dockery for you in the heart of Myrtle Beach! In this week’s episode of Dining with Dockery, we head to Winna’s Kitchen in downtown Myrtle Beach.

Winna’s Kitchen is known to have “relaxed, elevated, comfort food” and offers a menu that looks out of this world.

The menu features specialties, sweet, savory and sandwiches that you must try! For a look at their menu, you can visit the website here.

In the full video above, Andrew tries out some of the special items that you can look forward to trying.

Winna’s Kitchen is located at 819 Main Street.

