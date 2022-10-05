Deputies: Robeson County mother charged after 3-year-old son died of fentanyl overdose

ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WMBF) - A North Carolina woman has been arrested in connection to her three-year-old son’s death.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said 32-year-old Ana Latoria Jones is charged with second-degree murder and felony child abuse after her son died of a fentanyl overdose earlier this year. She was arrested Wednesday.

On March 16, the sheriff’s office said deputies responded to 31 Shird Ray Lane in Pembroke after reports of a cardiac arrest. The child, later identified as Uriah Steen, Jr., was being given CPR by a family member when authorities arrived.

The child was taken to a hospital, where he later died. Authorities said an autopsy later found Steen’s death was caused by the “ingestion of fentanyl.”

“This is just an absolute tragic loss of one of the youngest members of our county,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “The loss of anyone is tragic enough but to have been caused by the careless and illegal actions of [a] parent is sad. This is the reason we will continue to do our part in fighting this fentanyl epidemic. People must be held accountable for their actions and the courts must do its part in addressing this problem.”

Jones is being held at the Robeson County Detention Center.

