Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Alex Jones declines to put on a defense in defamation trial

FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.
FILE - Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut.(The Alex Jones Show / InfoWars)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Conspiracy theorist Alex Jones declined to put on a defense at his defamation trial in Connecticut and was back in Texas as the jury was sent home in advance of closing arguments over how much he should pay for promoting the lie that the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting was a hoax.

Jones has already been found liable.

The three men and three women are being asked to decide how much Jones should give the families of eight victims of the 2012 Sandy Hook school shooting and an FBI agent who all testified they have spent almost a decade being targets of harassment by those who believe the shooting didn’t happen.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Myrtle Beach police and SLED swept Myrtle Beach Middle School after there was a social media...
Reported shootings at Horry County schools and across the state are a hoax, police say
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
State and Grand Strand leaders broke ground on the new DC BLOX data connection center in the...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice

Latest News

VIDEO; Court date set for man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Court date set for man accused of killing Brittanee Drexel
VIDEO: Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
VIDEO: Reported shootings at multiple Horry County schools a hoax, police say
.
VIDEO: Garden City mom and pop shop picking up the pieces after Ian
An overwhelming majority of people in the United States think the country is experiencing a...
Poll: 90% of adults believe US is in mental health crisis
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount