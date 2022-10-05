Submit a Tip
2 charged in fatal shooting of 14-year-old in Marlboro County

Bessie Ann Canty, Tybiriolls Fennell
Bessie Ann Canty, Tybiriolls Fennell(Marlboro County Sheriff's Office)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Two Bennettsville residents have been charged in the murder of a 14-year-old.

Deputies with the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office were called to a home on J Pledger Ln. in Bennettsville not long after 11 p.m. in reference to a shooting.

Deputies found one person shot and immediately rendered aid by administering CPR unit EMS could arrive, the report states

Unfortunately, 14-year-old the victim succumbed to their injuries.

As a result of this investigation, Tybiriolls Fennell, 28, of Bennettsville, has been charged with murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

MCSO also charged Bessie Ann Canty, 67, of Bennettsville, with accessory after the fact of a felony in relation to this incident.

The Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division along with the South Carolina State Law Enforcement Division Crime Scene Unit and SLED Child Fatality Unit began to investigate.

This case is still under investigation and anyone with any information pertaining to this case is encouraged to call the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office at 843-479-5605 and ask to speak with Investigator Amanda Hill.

