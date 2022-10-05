Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

12-year-old collapses at school, gets new heart

A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped. (Source: KMBC, KOTCHARVAR FAMILY, CNN)
By Brian Johnson
Published: Oct. 5, 2022 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLATHE, Ks. (KMBC) – A 12-year-old collapsed during a physical education class at school when his heart stopped.

Teachers at Woodland Spring Middle School rushed to give Max Kotchavar CPR and used an automated external defibrillator to bring him back to life.

“It’s a miracle, and every time I see him, I cry,” said school nurse Jeannie Brumley, adding that she had never been in a situation like that on campus.

Brumley said Max was gray in the face and around the mouth and didn’t have a pulse.

Her training kicked in, and she was able to regain a pulse.

An ambulance took him to Children’s Mercy Hospital, where doctors diagnosed him with restrictive cardiomyopathy.

The 12-year-old needed a new heart.

“We weren’t expecting that at all, and it was pretty rough news to take,” the boy’s mother, Stephanie Kotchavar, said.

In mid-September, the Kotchavars got the call that Max would be getting a new heart, thanks to an organ donor.

He was up and walking around about a week after the transplant.

Max said he has a lot to look forward to, like playing eighth-grade football.

“(I) just expected the worst and it’s been anything but. He’s a miracle,” Kotchavar said.

Copyright 2022 KMBC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The 12,000-square foot castle is on three lots surrounded by nearly an acre and a half of...
See inside a castle for sale in South Carolina
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
A report claims Gisele Bundchen has hired a divorce lawyer and Tom Brady may be looking to do...
Report: Gisele Bundchen hires divorce lawyer, Tom Brady ‘trying to figure out what to do’
State and Grand Strand leaders broke ground on the new DC BLOX data connection center in the...
‘A very big deal’: Leaders break ground on massive data connection center in Myrtle Beach

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Garden City mom and pop shop picking up the pieces after Ian
FILE - Earlier this week, both houses of the Russian parliament ratified treaties making the...
Putin signs annexation of Ukrainian regions as losses mount
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
Waccamaw Drive fully reopens in Garden City after Hurricane Ian
Softball players Natalie Davis and Callie Ramsey traded in their bats for pads and suited up to...
Fellow senior girls step in to save high school football game from forfeiting due to lack of players
FILE - Biden plans to put politics on mute for now to focus on those in need during his tour...
Biden to focus on hurricane victims in Florida, not politics