World’s oldest living dog passes away at 22 years old

Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.
Pebbles, the world's oldest living dog, just celebrated her 22nd birthday.(FOX Carolina News)
By Amanda Shaw
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TAYLORS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Greenville County toy fox terrier that recently set a world record as the oldest living dog passed away on Monday.

Pebbles died peacefully at home from natural causes - just 5 months shy of her 23rd birthday.

FOX Carolina’s Zach Prelutsky sat down with Pebbles and her owners, Bobby and Julie Gregory, in May. The tiny four-pound dog had a larger-than-life personality and loved sunbathing while listening to country music.

Over her lifetime she had 32 puppies with partner Rocky, who crossed the Rainbow Bridge in 2016.

“She was a once-in-a-lifetime companion, and it was our honor to have had the blessing to have had her as a pet, and family member,” her owners said in a statement. “There was never anyone who met Pebbles that didn’t love her. She will be deeply missed.”

