North Myrtle Beach uses software to assess damage after Hurricane Ian

By Ale Espinosa
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - The City of North Myrtle Beach is working to assess and repair damages after Hurricane Ian swept the area.

A software, first used by the city after Hurricane Isaias hit, has proven yet again to be a time saver for the damage assessors.

The assessors take pictures of the damage and use their iPads to immediately upload them. This quickened process allows the city’s chief building inspector to see the picture and make a decision on the damage estimate.

Donald Graham, a spokesperson for the City of North Myrtle Beach, said this is meant to be more efficient and accurate.

Graham said it breaks down the type of damage whether it be residential, multi-family or commercial.

From there, the city is able to determine the estimated costs for the damage.

“They’re surveying every single structure for damage,” said Graham. “What it allows them to do is use a mobile device to input electronically what kind of damage they’re seeing, what kind of recommendations are, and what the cost estimates might be.”

Now after Hurricane Ian, Graham said assessors are going to every single building in the city to see if there are damages and immediately work to fix them.

