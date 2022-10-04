Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mississippi seeks execution date in 2000 killing of teenager

In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas...
In this May 25, 2022, photo released by the Mississippi Department of Corrections is Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. The Mississippi attorney general's office is asking the state to set an execution date for Loden, now 58. The former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress, and has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery.(Mississippi Department of Corrections via AP)
By The Associated Press and EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 6:05 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — The Mississippi attorney general’s office is asking the state to set an execution date for a former U.S. Marine Corps recruiter who was convicted in the 2000 rape and killing of a 16-year-old waitress.

Thomas Edwin Loden Jr. is now 58. He has been on death row since 2001, when he pleaded guilty to capital murder, rape and four counts of sexual battery of Leesa Marie Gray.

She disappeared on her way home from working in her family’s restaurant in northern Mississippi’s Itawamba County. Her body was found the next day in Loden’s van.

Mississippi had its most recent execution in November. That was the first in nine years.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
Myrtle Beach State Park Pier during Hurricane Ian.
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

.
VIDEO: MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet
FILE - Pablo Lyle, 35, was found guilty of manslaughter, according to court records.
Mexican actor guilty in Miami road rage death
A deputy in northern Nevada is being praised for helping replace a high school student's stolen...
Spreading kindness: Deputy replaces student’s stolen scooter after high school bullying
In this undated surveillance image released by the Stockton Police Department, a grainy still...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer
Police in Northern California are investigating a series of homicides which they say could be...
Police: 6 California killings may be work of serial killer