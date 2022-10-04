McMaster, Horry County leaders to break ground on new data connection center

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A groundbreaking will be held Tuesday morning for a new data connection center that could make Horry County a major player in the data industry.

Gov. Henry McMaster will attend the groundbreaking of DC BLOX which will be located at the Myrtle Beach International Technology and Aerospace Park near The Market Common.

The $31.5 million investment will spread across 21 acres, spanning more than 40,000 square feet and “will serve as the landing point for subsea optical communication cables.”

Horry County Council voted to approve the development in the area earlier this year.

Leaders said bringing projects like this to the Grand Strand could open the door for tech companies like Google to set up shop in Horry County.

Operations at the new center are expected to begin by June 2023, and jobs for the data center will be advertised around that time.

