MarshWalk businesses bounce back quickly after Hurricane Ian slams Murrells Inlet

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) - Despite Hurricane Ian flooding the Murrells Inlet MarshWalk and being submerged soon after, businesses along the water were able to reopen their doors to customers quickly.

Parts of Hot Fish Club were underwater during the height of the storm. Water surrounded their popular gazebo and left debris scattered everywhere.

However, Hot Fish Club welcomed customers back the next day.

Jacob West, a bartender at Hot Fish Grill, said they were only able to open so quickly thanks to the community stepping in to help.

“The whole community, which is cool about Murrells Inlet. Everybody knows everybody. It must have been like 50 people here just picking up. We’re lucky to be back open and back in business,” said West.

West says many people on Facebook were worried about the gazebo washing away, but he said it’s intact and read for everyone to enjoy.

Adam Langford, front-of-house operations manager for the Claw House and Dead Dog Saloon, said it was important to clean up and get back to normal as soon as possible.

“Anytime there’s disasters like this, a lot of the recovering and grieving process is to just get out and resume normal activities and a lot of that is just reopening. I mean, by 11:30 both bars were full,” said Langford.

Langford said they were on the phone with crews early Friday afternoon to prepare for cleanup the next day.

Most businesses along the MarshWalk were back up and running by the Saturday or Sunday afternoon after Hurricane Ian.

Georgetown County officials plan to assess damage caused by the storm this week.

