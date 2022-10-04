Marlboro County Schools institutes clear bag policy for athletic events

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County School District announced a new clear bag policy for all athletic events.

The district said the policy will help provide a safe and secure environment for all.

Approved clear bags include:

Cleat plastic or vinyl bags up to 12″x6″x12″ in size

One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags

Medically necessary items (with proper inspection at the gate)

Diaper bags (with infant/toddler and proper inspection at the gate)

Prohibited bags include

Purse/clutch

Briefcase

Backpacks

Fanny packs

Cinch/drawstring bags

Luggage

Computer bags

Camera bags

Coolers

The policy is in effect.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.