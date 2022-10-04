Marlboro County Schools institutes clear bag policy for athletic events
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County School District announced a new clear bag policy for all athletic events.
The district said the policy will help provide a safe and secure environment for all.
Approved clear bags include:
- Cleat plastic or vinyl bags up to 12″x6″x12″ in size
- One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags
- Medically necessary items (with proper inspection at the gate)
- Diaper bags (with infant/toddler and proper inspection at the gate)
Prohibited bags include
- Purse/clutch
- Briefcase
- Backpacks
- Fanny packs
- Cinch/drawstring bags
- Luggage
- Computer bags
- Camera bags
- Coolers
The policy is in effect.
