Marlboro County Schools institutes clear bag policy for athletic events

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 9:18 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Marlboro County School District announced a new clear bag policy for all athletic events.

The district said the policy will help provide a safe and secure environment for all.

Approved clear bags include:

  • Cleat plastic or vinyl bags up to 12″x6″x12″ in size
  • One-gallon clear plastic freezer bags
  • Medically necessary items (with proper inspection at the gate)
  • Diaper bags (with infant/toddler and proper inspection at the gate)

Prohibited bags include

  • Purse/clutch
  • Briefcase
  • Backpacks
  • Fanny packs
  • Cinch/drawstring bags
  • Luggage
  • Computer bags
  • Camera bags
  • Coolers

The policy is in effect.

