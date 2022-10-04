Submit a Tip
Man dies in skydiving accident, police say

By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Oct. 4, 2022 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
DELAND, Fla. (Gray News) – A man died in a skydiving accident Monday in Florida, police said.

DeLand police said officers responded to the DeLand Municipal Airport around 11:45 a.m. for several 911 calls regarding a skydiving accident.

When officers arrived, they found the skydiver dead on the scene.

Police said the accident is under investigation, but there was a “parachute malfunction and hard landing.”

The man’s identity is being withheld until next of kin is notified.

DeLand is located about 40 miles north of Orlando.

