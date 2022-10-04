Florence man charged with multiple counts of distributing child sexual abuse material

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man faces up to 70 years for charges related to the sexual exploitation of children.

Investigators said Juan Pedro Fonseca, 62, distributed multiple files of child sexual abuse material on seven charges connected to the sexual exploitation of minors.

Fonseca was arrested on September 29.

Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force investigators with the Florence Police Department made the arrest.

He is charged with seven counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, second-degree, a felony offense punishable by up to 10 years imprisonment on each count.

This case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

