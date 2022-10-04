Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 12 forms, additional development possible in the Caribbean

By Andrew Dockery and Jamie Arnold
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new tropical depression has formed near Africa with additional development possible in the Caribbean late this week. Neither system will pose a threat to the US.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 12

At 11:00 PM Tuesday, the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 30.4 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph and a general motion towards the northwest or north-northwest is expected through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Tropical Depression 12 has formed near the coast of Africa.
Tropical Depression 12 has formed near the coast of Africa.(WMBF)

CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT POSSIBLE

A broad area of low pressure located just east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Earlier data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters indicated that the system did not yet possess a well-defined circulation center, with the majority of the shower and thunderstorm activity displaced to the southeast of the broader rotation. However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over open waters while moving westward at about 15 mph through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea. Another Air Force Reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate this system Wednesday morning, if necessary.

A new tropical depression will likely form later this week in the Caribbean.
A new tropical depression will likely form later this week in the Caribbean.(WMBF)

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Myrtle Beach State Park Pier during Hurricane Ian.
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

The Army Corps of Engineers surveyed all four miles of beach on Pawleys Island on Tuesday to...
Army Corps of Engineers surveys Pawleys Island beach after Ian
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has successfully been...
Crews remove shrimp boat from Myrtle Beach after being washed ashore during Ian
The shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian has been successfully...
VIDEO: Crews successfully remove shrimp boat after washing ashore in Myrtle Beach during Ian
Clear and chilly tonight.
FIRST ALERT: Turning milder through the end of the week