FIRST ALERT: Tropical Depression 12 forms, additional development possible in the Caribbean

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - A new tropical depression has formed near Africa with additional development possible in the Caribbean late this week. Neither system will pose a threat to the US.

TROPICAL DEPRESSION 12

At 11:00 PM Tuesday, the center of Tropical Depression Twelve was located near latitude 15.3 North, longitude 30.4 West. The depression is moving toward the north-northwest near 9 mph and a general motion towards the northwest or north-northwest is expected through Thursday. Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts. Little change in strength is forecast and the system is expected to dissipate in a couple of days.

Tropical Depression 12 has formed near the coast of Africa. (WMBF)

CARIBBEAN DEVELOPMENT POSSIBLE

A broad area of low pressure located just east of the Windward Islands continues to produce a large area of showers and thunderstorms. Earlier data from the Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunters indicated that the system did not yet possess a well-defined circulation center, with the majority of the shower and thunderstorm activity displaced to the southeast of the broader rotation. However, upper-level winds are forecast to become more conducive for development, and a tropical depression is likely to form over the next several days if the system remains over open waters while moving westward at about 15 mph through the Windward Islands and into the Caribbean Sea. Another Air Force Reconnaissance mission is scheduled to investigate this system Wednesday morning, if necessary.

A new tropical depression will likely form later this week in the Caribbean. (WMBF)

