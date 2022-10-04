FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, cool day on tap

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Cooler weather continues today, especially for this morning. You’re stepping out to temperatures in the 40s this morning. Thankfully, sunshine will make a comeback for any outdoor plans today.

TODAY

While a light jacket is your best friend this morning, temperatures will climb into the upper 60s today.

Highs in the upper 60s today with an isolated 70 degree reading inland. (WMBF)

A northerly breeze will give way to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon after a few clouds around for the morning hours. Remember, we should be in the upper 70s to lower 80s for this time of year. So this crisp air is a nice change for those who are looking for fall-like weather.

REST OF THE WEEK

If you have plans for the rest of the week, we have a mild and rain-free forecast for you. Highs will climb as the sunshine becomes common Wednesday through Friday.

Not a bad week on tap! (WMBF)

High temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and continue into the upper 70s and lower 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall for weekend plans. Highs on the weekend will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s. Whatever you have planned looks awesome for those weekend plans.

Highs will fall this weekend thanks to a cold front Friday night. (WMBF)

