Building permits required for storm damage repair in North Myrtle Beach; fees waived

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Those in North Myrtle Beach making building or home repairs after damage from Hurricane Ian will still need a building permit, the city said.

The City of North Myrtle Beach said although permits are required before storm damage repairs may be commenced, it is waiving permit fees.

Fees for non-storm-related construction will not be waived.

RELATED | North Myrtle Beach uses software to assess damage after Hurricane Ian

The city says most permit requests submitted online can be approved within minutes.

You can submit a building permit by clicking here or in person at City Hall, 1018 2nd Avenue South North Myrtle Beach, 29582.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.