MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Held every year at Hawaiian Rumble in North Myrtle Beach, SC, the finest Pro’s of MiniGolf tee off to a 3 day, 12 round event to claim their title as Champion!

Our Halley Murrow hit the green to learn more about the this Master’s and see if she can hit a hole in one.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.