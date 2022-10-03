Myrtle Beach honors officer on 2nd anniversary of End of Watch

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Community members joined the Myrtle Beach Police Department on the morning of Oct. 3 to honor a fallen officer with a wreath-laying ceremony.

In remembrance of Hancher, SkyWheel will shine a special tribute of the blue lights and black line Monday evening.

“My heart is with the Hancher/Williams family today as we all remember our hero and angel, PFC Jacob Hancher,” said Brenda Bethune, the Mayor of Myrtle Beach. “His kindness, service and heart will never be forgotten.”

Myrtle Beach Officer Jacob Hancher is honored in DC for National Police Week.

Ofc. Jacob Hancher, 23, was shot and killed in the line of duty in October 2020 while responding to a call for a domestic disturbance on 14th Avenue South.

The overpass on Harrellson Boulevard is now known as Patrolman Jacob Hancher Overpass and River Oaks Drive bears his name as Officer Jacob Hancher Memorial Highway.

Since his passing, Hancher has been inducted into the South Carolina Law Enforcement Hall of Fame and his name is also etched into the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Wall which honors fallen officers in Washington, DC.

The Myrtle Beach Police Department will continue to honor Hancher during National Police Week held every year in May.

