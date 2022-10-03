Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: Man faces 6 charges after trying to elude deputies on four-wheeler

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested an Andrews man Friday following a chase near an elementary school.
By Dylan Leatherwood
Published: Oct. 1, 2022 at 6:30 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office says they arrested an Andrews man Friday following a chase near an elementary school.

Derrick Charles Zeman, 31, is facing six charges including resisting arrest, interference with an official in the performance of duty, operating an uninsured vehicle, failure to stop for blue light and siren and driving under suspension.

Investigators saw Zeman and another man riding on a four-wheeler on County Line Road at a high speed carrying light fixtures. Later in the day, deputies stationed at Andrews Elementary School saw the two men and gave chase.

Deputies say the chase continued to the former Oneita Plant, where they abandoned their vehicle. Eventually, K-9 units responded to the scene and found one of the men hiding in a pond.

Zeman surrendered and was taken to a hospital for treatment to prevent hypothermia. He is being held at the Georgetown County Detention Center, awaiting a bond hearing.

Deputies did not release any information on the second man seen on the four-wheeler.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2022 WCSC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
In the aftermath on Hurricane Ian, the Office of Governor Roy Cooper has announced that four...
Four dead in North Carolina following the impacts of Hurricane Ian
Clouds will limit temperatures today along with that brisk breeze.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool start to the work week
Hunting Accident
13-year-old boy hurt during dove hunt in Darlington County, SCDNR says