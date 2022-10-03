Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Sheriff’s office: Florence man arrested, charged with trafficking heroin, meth

Kevin Washington
Kevin Washington(Source: JRLDC)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

Kevin Robert Demont Washington, 49, of Florence, was arrested by narcotics investigators on Sept. 28 and has been charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to FCSO, Washington was already wanted on a separate distribution of methamphetamine when investigators arrested him at a fast-food restaurant. During the arrest, investigators found more drugs on him.

After obtaining a search warrant for a house on Warley Street, investigators discovered more heroin and methamphetamine.

Washington had in his possession nearly 47.7 grams of heroin and between 28-100 grams of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Investigators said the estimated value of the drugs seized was valued at $68,000, which includes about 1,590 doses of heroin and 6,480 of methamphetamine.

FCSO said their Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) assisted in the search.

Washington is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
.
VIDEO: Parts of Waccamaw Dr reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
This shrimp boat washed ashore during Hurricane Ian.
Uncooperative tide delays removal of boat left behind by Hurricane Ian
Clearing skies and turning chilly
FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, but still cool