Sheriff’s office: Florence man arrested, charged with trafficking heroin, meth

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - A Florence man has been arrested on multiple drug-related charges by the Florence County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday.

Kevin Robert Demont Washington, 49, of Florence, was arrested by narcotics investigators on Sept. 28 and has been charged with trafficking in heroin and trafficking in methamphetamine and distribution of methamphetamine.

According to FCSO, Washington was already wanted on a separate distribution of methamphetamine when investigators arrested him at a fast-food restaurant. During the arrest, investigators found more drugs on him.

After obtaining a search warrant for a house on Warley Street, investigators discovered more heroin and methamphetamine.

Washington had in his possession nearly 47.7 grams of heroin and between 28-100 grams of methamphetamine, according to authorities.

Investigators said the estimated value of the drugs seized was valued at $68,000, which includes about 1,590 doses of heroin and 6,480 of methamphetamine.

FCSO said their Criminal Enforcement Unit (CEU) assisted in the search.

Washington is being held at the Florence County Detention Center without bond.

