Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand

GARDEN CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Crews have been hard at work cleaning up the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now, parts of Waccamaw Drive are reopened.

North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is now open; however, the Horry County Police Department tweeted Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress Avenue may be closed again beginning at sunrise Monday, October 3.

Only public safety and public works crews will have access to the road to continue cleaning up the damage.

UPDATE: MELODY TO CYPRESS REOPEN 🚘



As of 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, North Waccamaw Drive from Melody Lane to Cypress Avenue is open.



Waccamaw Drive south of Cypress may again close to vehicular traffic, except public safety and public works crews, at sunrise Monday. pic.twitter.com/f8wqGUkr1W — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) October 2, 2022

John Vanscoyoc, a Garden City resident, said he was shocked at the damage left behind.

“It was really unexpected we saw water up in people’s houses. It was just not expected especially compared to some of the other storms that we’ve been here through. This storm really seemed to be worse than all of those even though it wasn’t nearly as high category as those storms were,” said Vanscoyoc.

Candy Colonna rolled up her sleeves and helped pick up debris along the beach.

“So, as I walked along where the water had come to the houses, there were so many sandbags and pieces of them. I ended up running into one of the men from public works and he told me to dump it on the road. So, I just kept filling it and going out to the roads dumping so they could pick it up,” said Colonna.

Horry County Police Department also ask that you keep an eye out as you drive or walk down the road or beach to avoid stepping or driving over any objects the tide may wash in.

