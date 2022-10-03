Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 10:10 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand.

For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons.

In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision.

The Ocean Lakes team said it’s continuing to clean up debris and repair the parking in Ian’s aftermath.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
Crews have been hard at work to cleanup the sand and debris from roads in Garden City, and now,...
Parts of Waccamaw Dr. reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
A huge chunk of the Cherry Grove Pier was taken out as Hurricane Ian raged along the Grand...
‘Sad seeing the pier’: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
Clouds will limit temperatures today along with that brisk breeze.
FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool start to the work week