Ocean Lakes Family Campground accepting new guests, campers following Hurricane Ian

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Ocean Lakes Family Campground is accepting new guests and campers after cleaning up after Hurricane Ian hit the Grand Strand.

For a short period on Saturday morning, the campground announced that it was not allowing any camping guests because of safety reasons.

In a statement, the campground cited water, power and electrical issues caused by the storm as reasons for the decision.

The Ocean Lakes team said it’s continuing to clean up debris and repair the parking in Ian’s aftermath.

