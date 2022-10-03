New Jersey man killed in a crash involving motorcycle in Florence, coroner says

FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

Police were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Palmetto Street, which is near 2nd Loop Road.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 26-year-old Joshua Kingston of Brick, New Jersey died after his motorcycle collided with another car.

