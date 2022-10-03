Submit a Tip
New Jersey man killed in a crash involving motorcycle in Florence, coroner says

By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:50 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
FLORENCE, S.C. (WMBF) – The Florence Police Department is investigating a deadly crash involving a motorcycle over the weekend.

Police were called to the crash around 7:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2300 block of West Palmetto Street, which is near 2nd Loop Road.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken said 26-year-old Joshua Kingston of Brick, New Jersey died after his motorcycle collided with another car.

WMBF News has reached out to the Florence Police Department to learn more about the crash and the investigation.

Check back with WMBF News for more on this story.

