Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office changes traffic stop policy

The sheriff’s office is requiring deputies to pass an exam that tests their knowledge of the policy.
The department is ending “regulatory stops for non-moving violations.”
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 6:45 AM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Mecklenburg County sheriff is set to announce a new policy when it comes to traffic stops.

According to Sheriff Garry McFadden, it’s aimed at those who might be vulnerable to being targeted by the criminal legal system.

The sheriff is set to talk about this new policy Monday afternoon, but in a press release McFadden said the department is ending “regulatory stops for non-moving violations.”

That essentially means things like an expired car inspection, a headlight that’s out, or tinted windows won’t be the sole basis for a traffic stop. Those can be added if a driver is stopped for something more serious.

McFadden said he adopted the new policy after a presentation from advocates and groups that showed black drivers are stopped more often for these types of offenses.

He also cited data from the UNC School of Government that shows of the top 10 most charged offenses in Mecklenburg County, five of them are regulatory in nature.

McFadden also believes this policy will help improve interactions between people and deputies. The sheriff’s office is requiring deputies to pass an exam that tests their knowledge of the policy.

WBTV will have a crew at Monday’s announcement and hear what drivers think of it.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
Myrtle Beach State Park Pier during Hurricane Ian.
Video shows Hurricane Ian slamming Myrtle Beach State Park pier during height of storm
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

Chance of Development
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
Ready for sunshine?
FIRST ALERT: Sunshine returns, cool day on tap
Crews were out on Saturday in Pawleys Island clearing the roads from sand and debris after...
Residents return to pre-storm activities as Pawleys Island cleanup continues
.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
.
VIDEO: Parts of Waccamaw Dr reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand