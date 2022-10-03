SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Hwy 9 are closed after a fatal collision involving a Horry County School bus Monday morning.

The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Hwy 9 Business and Cedar Brach Road in Loris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus traveling on Cedar Branch Rd. entered Highway 9 while failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

The bus was struck by a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado.

SCHP said the driver of the Chevy has died.

Seven students were aboard the bus and no injuries are reported

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from MAIT.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

