Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

SCHP: 1 dead after crash involving Horry County school bus

Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus(Horry County Fire Rescue)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:50 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Lanes on Hwy 9 are closed after a fatal collision involving a Horry County School bus Monday morning.

The two-car crash occurred shortly after 6:30 a.m. in the area of Hwy 9 Business and Cedar Brach Road in Loris.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said a school bus traveling on Cedar Branch Rd. entered Highway 9 while failing to yield to oncoming traffic.

The bus was struck by a southbound 2011 Chevy Silverado.

SCHP said the driver of the Chevy has died.

Seven students were aboard the bus and no injuries are reported

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety is investigating with assistance from MAIT.

Please avoid the area to avoid delays and for the safety of those on the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian
‘They’ve got a big problem’: Shrimp boat washes ashore in Myrtle Beach during Hurricane Ian

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
.
VIDEO: Parts of Waccamaw Dr reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
Two chances of development in the Atlantic.
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics
Six arrests were made on a total of more than 20 charges on Sunday in one Floyd County community.
1 dead, suspect charged in Marlboro County shooting