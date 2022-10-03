Florence community remembers fallen law enforcement on 4-year anniversary of ambush

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - The Florence community is remembering those lost four years ago, on October 3, 2018, when two Florence law enforcement officers made the ultimate sacrifice.

Officers were ambushed at a home in the Vintage Place subdivision as they attempted to serve a search warrant on Seth Hopkins for child sex abuse allegations.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Farrah Turner and Florence police Sgt. Terrence Carraway were killed and five other law enforcement officers were hurt when Seth Hpkins’ father, Fred Hopkins ambushed them.

Carraway was shot and killed at the scene. Turner died a few weeks later from her injuries.

Farrah Turner Update

In Feb. 2019, Francis Marion University honored the late Farrah Turner by dedicating a new on-campus park to her and in July the intersection of 378 and Highway 52 was named the Farrah Turner Memorial Bypass.

Officer Terrence Carraway

In May 2019, a park was built and a scholarship in honor of fallen Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway was created to help students pay for college.

The families of Turner and Carraway filed wrongful death lawsuits in September 2021 against Fred Hopkins, Seth Hopkins and Cheryl Hopkins, the accused shooter’s wife.

