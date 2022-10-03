Submit a Tip
FIRST ALERT: Two chances of development in the tropics

By Andrew Dockery
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 8:23 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We have two chances of development in the tropics. While we’re still recovering from Ian, this is the last thing we want to tell you. Thankfully, there’s no threats to the Carolinas or United States at this times.

Eastern Tropical Atlantic

An elongated area of low pressure located a few hundred miles south-southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands continues to produce disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Environmental conditions are forecast to be favorable for some gradual development, and a tropical depression is likely to form around the middle part of this week. Further development will become less likely by the end of the week due to increasing upper-level winds. The system is forecast to move westward, then turn northwestward or northward by the end of the week over the eastern tropical Atlantic. The chance of development remains at 50% over the next two days and 70% over the next five days.

Two chances of development in the Atlantic.
Two chances of development in the Atlantic.(WMBF)

East of the Windward Islands

Showers and thunderstorms associated with a tropical wave located several hundred miles east of the southern Windward Islands have become slightly better organized since yesterday. Some further development of the wave is possible, and a tropical depression could form within the next few days while it moves generally westward at 15 to 20 mph, reaching the Windward Islands and the eastern Caribbean Sea by midweek. Interests in the Windward Islands should monitor the progress of the system. The chance of development is at 30% over the next 48 hours and 40% over the next five days.

Two chances of development in the Atlantic.
Two chances of development in the Atlantic.(WMBF)

