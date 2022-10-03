FIRST ALERT: Brighter skies, but still cool

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - Sunshine will make a comeback by Tuesday, but cool weather sticks around.

TONIGHT

Lingering clouds will finally clear from the area tonight. The clear skies and a northerly wind will allow temperatures to turn rather chilly. Tuesday morning temperatures will range from the middle 40s inland to the upper 40s to near 50 at the beach.

Clearing skies and turning chilly (WMBF)

TUESDAY

Any lingering clouds in the morning will give way to mostly sunny skies through the afternoon. However, a northerly breeze will keep temperatures held down into the upper 60s through the day.

Sunny skies but still cool. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The rest of the week looks to feature milder temperatures and a rain-free forecast. Highs will climb as sunshine becomes common Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and continue to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall for weekend plans. Highs on the weekend will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s. A nice weekend is on tap!

