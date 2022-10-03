FIRST ALERT: Cloudy & cool start to the work week

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) - We’re waking up to a cool & cloudy start to the work week. After a busy end of the week and weekend following the aftermath of Ian, we have a great forecast for any plans ahead this week.

TODAY

That low pressure system is still impacting our forecast. The low pressure is parked off to our northeast this morning, keeping the temperatures in check with a northwest wind and plenty of cloud cover for any plans today.

Here's a look at the next 12 hours. (WMBF)

After morning temperatures in the 50s, we will only climb to the mid-upper 60s for highs today. Clouds will clear out late tonight. The chance for rain has seemed to push further east, keeping us dry for today. A stray sprinkle can’t be ruled out for someone at some point today.

TOMORROW

Clearing skies will take place overnight and into Tuesday morning. As the low pressure system pulls away from our area, we will be stuck in the northwest wind flow. Highs on Tuesday will still remain cool. We look at temperatures in the upper 60s for highs under plenty of sunshine. A nice forecast for any outdoor plans.

Breezy, sunny but still cool for the forecast Tuesday. (WMBF)

REST OF THE WEEK

The rest of the week looks to be fabulous. Highs will climb as sunshine becomes common Wednesday through Friday. High temperatures will reach the lower 70s on Wednesday and continue to climb into the upper 70s to lower 80s by Friday. A cold front will move through Friday night, allowing temperatures to fall for weekend plans. Highs on the weekend will drop into the lower 70s and upper 60s. A nice weekend is on tap!

Highs will climb into the mid-upper 70s. (WMBF)

