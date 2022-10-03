Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

FAA: Flight attendants to get more rest breaks between flights

FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change...
FILE - Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.(Spirit Airlines)
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Flight attendants will soon be getting more rest time in between flights.

Sources tell CNN that Federal Aviation Administration officials will announce the change Tuesday.

It’s welcome news for flight crew unions who have been fighting for the much-needed rest time.

The union says flight attendants are heavily fatigued and overworked after clocking in about 14 hours.

Airlines are aware of the coming change.

The FAA will hold a press conference Tuesday at Reagan National Airport to make the “major announcement.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
.
VIDEO: Parts of Waccamaw Dr reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
.
VIDEO: Garden City residents and businesses impacted by Ian
.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove cleanup will use new technologies to survey the damages
The CDC says it will no longer maintain a country-by-country list of travel advisories related...
CDC drops traveler health notices for individual countries