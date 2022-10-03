Submit a Tip
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian

Source: Charlene Blanton
By Kristin Nelson
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 12:58 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – Hurricane Ian slammed into the Grand Strand with hurricane-force winds and an unrelenting storm surge on Friday.

It damaged piers, dunes and buildings – but it couldn’t take down one cross in Murrells Inlet.

Charlene Blanton took video of the cross at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet being surrounded by water that was coming up over the sea wall as Hurricane Ian lashed out on the coast.

While the devastating storm left a trail of destruction from the South Strand all the way to North Myrtle Beach, it couldn’t destroy the iconic cross that overlooks the marsh in Murrells Inlet.

The cross made it through the storm untouched and still standing strong on the inlet.

