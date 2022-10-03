Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old...
Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road for a two-car crash.(Source: HCFR)
By WMBF News Staff
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 3:22 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

First responders have lanes blocked while they investigate the crash and clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route in order to avoid the area and for the safety of those responding to the scene.

Copyright 2022 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
HCS: Bus driver placed on administrative leave while deadly crash investigated
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
.
VIDEO: Parts of Waccamaw Dr reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
Most Santee Cooper customers have their power back on after Hurricane Ian caused thousands of...
Santee Cooper restores power for 70,000 customers after Hurricane Ian
The cross at Belin UMC in Murrells Inlet stood strong and survived the hurricane-force winds...
Cross stands strong at Belin Memorial UMC in Murrells Inlet during Ian