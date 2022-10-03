Crash blocks lanes in Longs area; 2 people sent to hospital

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) – A crash in the Longs area sent two people to the hospital Monday afternoon.

Horry County Fire Rescue crews were called around 2:30 p.m. to the area of Highway 905 and Old Todd Ferry Road.

Two cars were involved in the crash.

First responders have lanes blocked while they investigate the crash and clear the scene.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is investigating the collision.

Drivers are being asked to take an alternate route in order to avoid the area and for the safety of those responding to the scene.

