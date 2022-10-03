Submit a Tip
Getting Real with Real Estate

Come experience The Billie Holiday Story at the Long Bay Theatre

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 1:02 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -

Featuring iconic songs like “God Bless the Child” and “Strange Fruit,” Lady Day at Emerson’s Bar and Grill is an all-access pass to legendary jazz singer Billie Holiday’s final concert.

With humor and hopefulness, the legendary singer takes us on a journey through the highs and lows of her tumultuous life, interspersed with exuberant renditions of her beloved repertoire.

Our Halley Murrow went to get a preview of this amazing show.

You can buy tickets here: https://www.longbaytheatre.com/gettickets

