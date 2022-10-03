Submit a Tip
The Atlantic Urology Clinics Team are raising the alarm on Prostate Cancer in men

By TJ Ross
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 2:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WMBF) -Prostate cancer is a form of cancer that develops in the prostate gland.

It is the second-leading cause of cancer deaths for men in the U.S. About 1 in 9 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime.

This year, nearly 175,000 men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer.

The Atlantic Urology Clinics Team are educated and trained at some of the top medical schools and teaching hospitals in the nation.

Their urologists combine proficiency with exceptional skill in advanced surgical techniques.

Learn more about prostate cancer and The Atlantic Urology Clinics Team on their website: https://atlanticurologyclinics.com/

