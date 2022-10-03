Submit a Tip
Submit a Photo
Best of the Grand Strand
Legal Access
Getting Real with Real Estate

108-year-old woman honored in a big way for her birthday

Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her 108th birthday. (Source: WLS)
By Mark Rivera
Published: Oct. 3, 2022 at 11:53 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHICAGO (WLS) – A woman in Chicago is being honored in a big way after being a staple in her community for decades.

“I am very fortunate that I have my mind and can talk to people and enjoy people, so that’s wonderful,” Mary Cantway said.

Residents from all over town and beyond wrote Cantway hundreds of cards in celebration of her 108th birthday. They were hand-delivered to her by Mayor Richard Hofeld.

“It’s us as a community saying, ‘Happy birthday, Mary,’” Hofeld said.

The great-grandmother of six is still celebrating, soaking in the moment with TV cameras and a front page spread in the local newspaper.

The 108-year-old said one of her favorite memories was the first man landing on the moon, something she never thought was possible.

Cantway has seen the dawn of a new era, living through the depression, World War II, the Cuban Missile Crisis and COVID-19, among other major milestones.

“I think you have to keep moving to keep going,” she said of the secret to longevity.

Copyright 2022 WLS via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove Beach
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Cherry Grove, North Myrtle Beach
Ocean Lakes Family Campground not allowing campers until further notice
Issac Shaw
Police: Man arrested after climbing on shrimp boat that washed ashore in Myrtle Beach
Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash involving Horry County school bus near Loris
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach and Murrells Inlet
PHOTOS: Damage from Hurricane Ian in Surfside Beach, Murrells Inlet and Garden City

Latest News

.
VIDEO: Cherry Grove community picks up the pieces after pier, community damaged by Ian
.
VIDEO: Parts of Waccamaw Dr reopen in Garden City after crews make progress clearing sand
Lanes closed, injuries reported in crash involving Horry County school bus
Coroner identifies driver killed in crash involving Horry County school bus near Loris
Man dead after Cedar Falls motorcycle accident
New Jersey man killed in a crash involving motorcycle in Florence, coroner says
Five people associated with the Oath Keepers have been charged with seditious conspiracy....
Oath Keepers trial: ‘Armed rebellion’ plan, prosecutor says